Letter to the editor: Foster care is the best

Editor:

May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and as the region's foster parent homefinder for Northern Rivers Family of Services, I want to ask our community to consider opening their hearts and homes to children in foster care.

No matter who you are, there’s a child nearby who needs a supportive, loving foster home. My job is to help make sure that foster home keeps that child in their own community, their own school, near family, friends and other supports. That’s the best way to make the healing process work.

I live here. I work here. I’m committed to making this an even better place to be, and supporting our most vulnerable friends and neighbors is one of the best ways to do that. Being a foster parent is a big responsibility, but I’m here to help show you how and why it will be one of the best things you’ll ever do.

There are a lot of ways that you can get involved with supporting youths and families in foster care, and our Northern Rivers Foster Care team is here to provide 24/7/365 support throughout your journey.