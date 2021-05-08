Letter to the editor: Fortunate to have Stefanik in district

Editor:

Kudos to our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik! She was recently named one of the top 10 most effective Republican lawmakers during the 116th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

She was named the most effective in supporting our small businesses and economic growth. Elise has delivered billions of dollars to the North Country for infrastructure including rural airports, Head Start programs, health care centers and hospitals, county, and local governments. She has introduced and supported legislation including the Paycheck Program Flexibility Act, Local Chamber, Tourism and 501(c)(6) Protection Act, Chips for America Act, $99 million for rural broadband through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

Elise continues to work tirelessly for the 21st Congressional District. These programs benefit all her constituents. We are very fortunate to have her. Keep up the good work!

Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls

