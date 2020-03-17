Letter to the editor: Fort Edward merger study not needed

Editor:

I can save the village of Fort Edward $49,999 today by declaring the school merger studies a colossal waste of time.

This will be the third merger study with FE and other school districts in my lifetime. The FE identity and sports mascot are too important to FE residents. They would rather go into debt, have taxes raised, gives tax breaks (aka corporate welfare) to plastics plants, and miss better opportunities for their kids than merge with another district.

While a merger makes sense, putting it to vote by the community will end in defeat just like it has for the last 30 years every time the issue comes up. FE can send my $1 merger study fee to me, my address is below.

Richard Gorton, Glens Falls

