Letter to the editor: Forrest Hartley is a gem right in Hadley

Editor:

I wonder if you appreciate that your Sunday journalist (lately Monday) is a gem right in our neighborhood?

I’m referring to Forrest Hartley, who contributes a homey article weekly and resides in Hadley, New York. All his close neighbors can attest to his compassion with his farm animals, goats, ducks, and chickens now, at one time oxen.

The goats just gave Forrest, many of the sweetest babies ever and Forrest has a constant battle keeping them all fenced. Wow, can they leap!

I wish you would send a photographer to his farm to picture the goats and use color film for Forrest’s free range rooster including sunshine on his feathers. He is startling handsome. Hurry, we grow our own foxes who could ruin his prancing. Foxes live here too.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

