It’s so nice to hear politics still exists in the town of Moreau. Why, Mr. Kusnierz, would you accept thousands of dollars in campaign contributions when running unopposed? I’m sorry, but it does not pass the “smell test.”

Also, why was Councilman Donahue released of all committee posts? Would it be simply because he doesn’t always agree with you?

Also, are you going to give up your health benefits when you leave? You stopped Judge Alden’s health insurance after he served more than 35 years as town justice. I ran six times for town justice and never accepted a dime. As did Judge Alden. I think you should take a hard look in the mirror when you get up.

Edward J. Tracy,

retired Moreau town justice,

Clermont, Fla.