Letter to the editor: Former supervisor opposed to Biochar

Why Biochar? Former town of Moreau supervisors (Gardner Congdon-Harry Gutheil-Preston Jenkins) for 36 of the last 48 years believe Biochar will be the biggest mistake in town of Moreau history, if built.

What is sewer sludge? Sewer sludge is municipal and industrial waste. Municipal waste contains nitrates, heavy metals, sulfuric acid, Superfund materials, like cancer-causing PFOA and other materials flushed down toilets or street and industrial drains. Scares me, how about you?

At full production, 720 tons of sewer sludge trucked in daily six days a week, 52 weeks a year, containing toxic and hazardous materials. Huge trucks traveling state, county and local roads. Trucks covered with canvas, sharing odors of sewer sludge to you and your neighbors. Scares me, how about you?

Air emission yearly of 96,232 tons of carbon dioxide and 12.7 tons of various hazardous air pollutants shared by Moreau citizens and our neighboring communities. Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, South Queensbury, Glens Falls and any others that smell the emissions. Scares me, how about you?

Cancer causes in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties are among the highest in New York state. As a cancer survivor, I have many times been to the Charles Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. At every trip to the cancer center I always observe new patients. Just recently a radiation physician at the center said that they don’t need any more patients.

When growing up in Fenimore, my friends and I spent many days enjoying the fresh water in a stream that went directly into the Hudson River. Walking the trails along the Hudson River, viewing nature’s beauty never tired us. With Biochar, those days will be gone.

Preston Jenkins,

Moreau