Letter to the editor: Foreign workers will work a longer season

Editor:

I read the paper every day and feel the editorial on the labor issues was way off base. I own multiple businesses in Lake George and Bolton Landing. The reason many businesses hire foreign workers is not related to pay. The issue is the willingness to work and being able to work past the first week in August.

Almost every college student from our area wants to leave early to have multiple-week vacations. Most high school students want multiple vacations and a slew of days off for sports etc. It is almost impossible to run a seasonal business that has most of its employees needing the month of August off. The foreign workers want to work and can stay past Labor Day.

Tom Walton, Queensbury

