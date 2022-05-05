Letter to the editor: 'Foreign invasion' is seen at border

Editor:

What we are seeing at our southern border is nothing short of a foreign invasion.

The only thing that is worse than having our nation being invaded is having feckless politicians who do nothing to stop it.

I am proud to be represented by Congresswoman Stefanik, who addressed this paramount issue when she visited the border this week. Rather than following the media narrative and pushing the facts under the rug, she is taking a stand against Democrats and their failed border policies.

As she pointed out, every state is a border state because border security is national security. If we don’t have a border, we don’t have a country. Elise’s leadership on this crisis is commendable, and is exactly what we need to look for in politicians in order to resolve this crisis.

We need to hold every Democrat accountable for the failure to secure our borders and defend this nation. It’s time that we fight back against these disastrous policies.

Don Ward, Greenwich

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0