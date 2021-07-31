Letter to the editor: For everyone's sake, please get the shot

Editor:

One year ago, I wrote a letter to the editor, asking the Warren County community to join me in thanking the tireless folks of our Public Health Services for their remarkable efforts in the face of this terrible COVID pandemic. With their continuing leadership and efforts, we have done darn well in containing it since then.

But now, area-wide we are experiencing more than a doubling of our previously low numbers in just a couple of weeks. Why? We have dropped our mask guards, and the much more contagious and nasty delta variant has hit us, and we haven’t achieved that herd immunity we so much need to protect us all, since many of us have delayed vaccination.

I am adding my voice to many of our public health professionals and of our community physicians and nurses: Please be vaccinated. Ask your primary care provider where to go to receive it or check that same website for information.

Look: These vaccines cannot still be considered experimental. Over four billion jabs have been given worldwide. Their side effects are minimal, with really rare exceptions (they do not cause infertility). If you get COVID you are at risk for getting awfully sick, having prolonged symptoms, dying, or giving it to your loved ones who then may die. Please be vaccinated!

Richard Leach, Queensbury

