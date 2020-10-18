Letter to the editor: For 2021, let's try some decency and honesty

Editor:

I see in the paper today that our congresswoman, Elise to those close to her, is doing a Kevin Bacon on Tedra Cobb. She’s linking Cobb through some six degrees of separation nonsense to two people who said mean things about Donald Trump.

Recently, a group of white terrorists were arrested in Michigan for plotting to kidnap or kill the governor of that state. I remember pre-Trump when that story might have been in the paper for more than a day.

We also hear other heavily armed Trump supporters are planning to act as, I guess, poll watchers in some states. In New York, we like poll watchers who are not armed. Are these guys Stefanik supporters? I would expect so. I haven’t heard the president or our representative denouncing these homegrown terrorists.

I’d like to take it upon myself to apologize for any stupid thing any supporter of Joe Biden or Tedra has said. I’m feeling so big-hearted, I’ll take the fall for stupidity by Trump/Stefanik supporters, too. Now that everyone is absolved can we get back to things that matter?