Letter to the editor: Fooling some of the people all the time

Abraham Lincoln said in 1858, "You can fool some of the people all of the time, you can fool all of the people some of the time: but, you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”
Congresswoman Stefanik, elected five times to Congress by the voters in the 21st New York Congressional District, is masterful in that she had been able to “fool some of the people all of the time.” Lincoln certainly knew what he was talking about.
David Gottesman,
North Creek
