Letter to the editor: Food program helps families

Editor:

Once winter comes, work slows down or stops for many residents of the Tri-County Region. Construction, farm and retail workers and others with seasonal tourism jobs often struggle to make ends meet when the weather turns cold or when the holiday season ends.

What's more, the COVID-19 pandemic has left many in our community out of work. Finding a new job or part-time job to begin to make up for the loss of hours and income takes time, and can be more challenging than ever. During these times, having enough to feed a family can be hard, even for those regularly accessing area food pantries.

People who are working but are not getting enough hours, or who are looking for a job, including those receiving unemployment insurance benefits, may be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP helps many families in our region stretch their food budget by providing monthly benefits on an EBT card that can be used at most grocery stores and many farmers markets. During the pandemic, all SNAP households are receiving the maximum monthly benefit they are eligible for, which is an additional lifeline for many.