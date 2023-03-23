As food prices rise, citizens in Warren and Washington Counties are facing the growing issue of food insecurity. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides our most vulnerable neighbors support to purchase food for themselves and their family. Approximately 14% of New York’s population receive this benefit with the majority being families with children. Residents of Washington County and Warren County receive 11.3% and 10.8% respectively.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP benefits were raised increasing the amount of aid a recipient received. At the same time, food prices increased by 10.1%. Despite food prices remaining high, the increased SNAP benefits have ended in conjunction with the February expiration of the national COVID-19 emergency declaration. The non-partisan Center for Budget and Policy Priorities believes the average household will lose $95 a month or more. This reduction in benefits will increase a family’s reliance on the food pantries in our local charitable food system. Food pantries across the region are preparing for increased utilization in a variety of ways.

To assist, Creating Healthy Schools and Communities of Glens Falls Hospital, a grant funded by the New York State Department of Health, is working to increase the capacity of food pantries to serve and deliver healthy food choices to our neighbors. To maximize and expand existing resources we will be leading a coalition of local food pantries starting in May. If you are a volunteer or member of a local food pantry, and interested in learning more about the coalition, contact John Huggins at 518-926-5916 or jhuggins@glensfallshosp.org.

John Huggins,

Glens Falls