Letter to the editor: Fond memories of Rt. 9 Pizza Hut

I watched your recent video of the demolition of the Route 9 Pizza Hut with a tear in my eye. I was one of the first four cooks there upon its opening in 1975, and later became the assistant manager. Pizza Hut was a small Midwestern company then and was expanding to the East. The original thin cracker crust didn't appeal to Easterners, so a thick pan pizza was introduced in the upstate New York restaurants and was a huge hit, eventually going nationwide. As one of the few Queensbury dining options near the Northway (we had our own sign by Exit 19), it was incredibly busy during tourist season, and had the highest sales of any Pizza Hut in the country in July and August of 1975 and 1976. People had to park at other businesses, and the line stretched down the sidewalk every summer night. Many great friendships were made (Ed M., Danny F. and Bill W. were the other cooks), and legendary after-hours staff parties occurred in the dining room nightly.