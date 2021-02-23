Letter to the editor: Following conscience is patriotic

Editor:

It’s not even hidden. Republicans say to win elections they must restrict voting. They shun and threaten all not totally loyal to Trump, those following their conscience. I think of Nuremberg trials against those loyal to Hitler, those with no conscience.

Seven courageous Republican senators and 10 representatives (not our Stefanik) voted their conscience, voting to impeach. I kept thinking, “How could others not see” what’s evident? Then I remembered Jim Crow South — all-white juries finding a Black man guilty with no evidence, or a white man innocent who clearly killed a person of color, facts unimportant, only loyalty to their “cause” — violence, dogs, courts, police enforcing power.

When the Supreme Court gutted parts of the Voting Rights Act, some states rushed into high gear: limiting voting access, demanding identity cards, limiting polling places, purging voter rolls, gerrymandering districts, ensuring Republican control of state legislatures. But many worked diligently — registering voters, establishing early and mail-in voting, making voting accessible to all. It worked — more people voted in this fair election than ever before. But still the big lie, people raging that the election was stolen, attacking the Capitol. What was stolen: reason and morality.