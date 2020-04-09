Letter to the editor: Follow the example of most Americans

Editor:
“United” States of America.
How soon we forget?
Every time I turn around, I am confronted by someone or some minority trying to divide us so they can assume power that rightfully belongs to “All” of us!
Whenever I find a large group of us attempt to defend our rights — you will find a smaller group attempt to break it up to gain power with no regard for the rights of others. This dynamic appears to happen nowadays in everything of importance that’s going on around us.
I find that I agree with what “most” Americans want and say most of the time.
I use the COVID-19 pandemic only as the most pressing example of this phenomenon.
Andrew Cuomo is doing everything possible to get “All” of the states to work together to combat the COVID-19 threat. Why is it that many Republican states refuse to cooperate, including the federal government?
This is not the way we won World War II.
When I want to know what the real deal is — I read the comments that follow a news story. Most of the comments will be spot on. The crazies stand out like a sore thumb.
I trust most of the major news organizations — the truth has a way of catching up with the rest of them.
I’m not so smart — but when I’m willing to listen to “most” of my fellow Americans I’m prepared to live with the consequences.
It’s “Unity” that has brought us through the toughest of times — not division.
If the minority were correct — they wouldn’t be the minority.
Some people need to stop talking, and yelling, and start listening.
Thousands of sailors aboard the carrier USS Roosevelt recently confirmed that their captain did the “right thing!”
Ronald Hintz, Argyle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!