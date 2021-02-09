Letter to the editor: Follow rules for sake of all

A letter on Saturday said, "Nary a peep about Chinese involvement in the deaths of 400,000 Americans." The Chinese messed up on their end, but so did the leadership here in the U.S.

The scientists and disease specialists, the ones whose knowledge and expertise were so valuable, were dismissed by a Mr. know-it-all. The horrible fact is that thousands of families have lost loved ones, and no one in America wants to take the blame for their part. Follow the CDC rules, get the vaccine, if not for yourself at least for those whose allergies will prevent them from getting it.