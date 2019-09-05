Editor:
I would like to commend all the persons who have been involved in the planning, the planting, the caring and the funding of the very attractive flower beds and hanging flower baskets in downtown Glens Falls this year. The flowers are beautiful and have made Glens Falls a very attractive city.
I was informed that the Glens Falls Improvement District with Dan Burke as president had a partnership with the Jim Girard Landscaping Co. to provide and care for these flowers. You have done a wonderful job and it is a pleasure to walk and drive through the downtown area. A big thank you to all of you as many people really appreciate your efforts.
Alice Burgess, South Glens Falls