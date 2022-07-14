Letter to the editor: Flawed opinions are from ignoring historical facts

My conservative friends are waging a “war on woke-ness.” A victory is deemed by owning space in liberals' heads, “own the libs.” Cancel anything contrary to the well-established social norms of the 1950s. Calling "Leave it to Beaver" fiction is un-American. In other words, certain “conservatives or Republicans” (those lacking character and integrity) prefer willful ignorance to actual situational awareness.

I say this without reservation.

Willful ignorance started with the idea that “facts don’t matter, what is important is what I believe or feel.” An early example of willful ignorance was school boards requiring creationism be taught in biology alongside Darwinism. A current example is the attempt to teach whitewashed history because true history makes some of us feel bad. Guilty as charged.

Whitewashing history, ignoring undeniable historical facts and promoting only American exceptionalism is willful ignorance. The best example of where willful ignorance is leading us is the current majority (5-6) of the Supreme Court. Once anyone claims to adhere to textualism or originalism and ignores historical facts such as the 3/5 compromise, lack of women’s rights, the necessity of a well-regulated militia due to hostile entities on all borders (circa 1790), any opinions issuing thereupon are necessarily flawed.

Take Heller (2008), where Justice Scalia’s willfully ignorant, false historical narrative erased the first 13 words of James Madison’s initial phrasing of the Second Amendment. Thomas’s willful ignorance expanded upon Scalia’s historical lies in Bruin, and finally, Thomas’ concurrence in Dobbs, enters us into the realm of absolute absurdity. Remember, wasn’t Marbury v. Madison written by an interested party, unethical under standard rules of judicial conduct, except for Thomas, et al?

The one bright spot in this diatribe, after willful ignorance leads to inevitable failure, character, integrity and rational thought will prevail.

Excelsior, e pluribus unum, fight truth decay.

Michael Stern, Argyle