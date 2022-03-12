Letter to the editor: Five years of lying continues

Editor:
Wow, great story. The teacher that taught in the Ukraine. I almost fell off of the toilet. What hard-hitting, factual news. Oh, wait. That's it, isn't it. If you print this mindless gunk that nobody cares about, you don't need to print the actual news, like maybe, let's see the Republican rebuttal to your puppet Joey's State of the Union fake speech that no one paid the least bit of attention to.
Five years of lying continues. All the lies and the idiot picture of the three stooges you plastered on your publication. (Since you never get my sarcasm, I'll explain this to you: Harris (Giggles), Pelosi (the drunken freak show) and your buddy, sleepy-eyed lying Joe!
Just can't help being the laughing stock of the North Country.
John Siebrecht, Queensbury