Letter to the editor: Fitting his letter in among gibberish

The photo of a pile of filthy, yellow snow melting in a parking lot was a thing of beauty, and thanks a million for the reminder to remove studded tires, but don't you think this space could have been put to better use by say, oh, I don't know, our governor and her incompetence in choosing a rat as her running mate? Or how she is sneaking a rotten budget by in the still of the night. You know, printing something newsworthy? Like, maybe admitting, and apologizing for the lies and fake news you've printed for the last five years. Fake news about the Trump family, and the way you keep your foot on the throat of our congresswoman, but look the other way when it comes to your sewer-dwelling, lying, thieving Democrats.