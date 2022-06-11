Letter to the editor: First president set example to follow

To all my friends with worldly opinions, especially those based upon watching the only fair and balanced “news” network (incidentally not televising the Jan. 6 committee hearings), please remember: 1) The minority representatives in both houses rejected to participate in the investigation (which is in direct dereliction of their oath of office), 2) Several minority representatives (including leadership) are potential witnesses to material and relevant facts surrounding the subject matter of the hearing (and yet they refuse to cooperate), 3) the United States Capitol hadn’t been violated since circa 1812 (the 1861 attempted seditious rebellion was initially defeated at Bull Run and ultimately resulted in the loss of approximately 500,000 American lives) and 4) Our Union is based upon the peaceful transfer of power (every court has decided, based upon the legally competent evidence presented by litigants on both sides, that the 2020 election was a free and fair election).