Letter to the editor: 'First' let's correct a few statements

Editor:

A writer from Greenwich recommends "America First." He doesn't realize that “America First” failed us prior to WWII. It allowed Nazi sympathizers to marshal isolationist feelings that kept us on the sidelines and England hanging on by courage alone. Had not Pearl Harbor brought that thinking to a swift end, Hitler might not have been stopped. Small-minded thinkers siding with Trump and favoring Putin would repeat that mistake. This time it's Ukraine, a democratic republic aspiring to be free from authoritarian Russia that has rallied Western democracies to their cause of freedom and self-rule. The writer doesn't get that this is a battle of authoritarianism vs. democracy, which is why it's crucial to stand shoulder to shoulder with NATO.

The manufacturing of chips off-shore that he mentions was not by government choosing. It's a result of outsourcing by American business leaders to maximize profits. This effort was driven by corporations who largely vote for and fund the GOP. You can verify who the major donors are and who they donate to, except for the dark PACS to which corporations make unlimited donations thanks to the Roberts Court. Supply-chain disruption was made worse by Trump's ineffective response to COVID. Corporations are rethinking their strategy and working with government to bring chip manufacturing home but the writer still doesn't understand the short-term mindset America Firsters represent.

Regarding "Lyin' 'Lise" Stefanik, she's a total failure and perfectly represents the corruption in the GOP. She has shamelessly sold out what ever values she might've had for power and position and she now works tirelessly to divide us against each other by any means necessary. Just ask Al Muench. No one roasts Stefanik and Trump like he does!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0