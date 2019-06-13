Editor:
As a retired patrol lieutenant with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office I had the opportunity to work closely with both candidates for over 20 years. During my career I was able to see firsthand the professionalism, commitment to community and high ethical standards of candidate Jim LaFarr. Major LaFarr has the experience needed to manage the day-to-day operations of the department and serve the residents of Warren County well. This is why I support Major Jim LaFarr as the next sheriff of Warren County.
Lee Corsones, Patrol Lieutenant (retired), Warren County Sheriff’s Office