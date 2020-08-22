Letter to the editor: First colony was capitalist success

Editor:

It is interesting to note that a great socialist experiment took place at Plymouth Colony way back in 1620. Those who wanted to escape the turmoil of the Protestant Reformation in England and the increasingly hedonistic practices taking place in major cities, emigrated to Leyden, Holland, where they would be free from religious persecution. They longed to go to the New World, where they could use the Bible alone to spread their faith.

However, money was needed to finance their trip so investors were sought who wouldn't mind shelling out in today's money hundreds of hundreds of thousands of dollars. After much negotiation, investors were found, allowing 101 eager souls to board the Mayflower, albeit under strict conditions.

The journey was difficult and by the time they arrived in Cape Cod over half would be dead within a month. Starvation and disease took over the city slickers who had few agricultural and survival skills to combat the harsh New England winter.

As dictated by the investors, all were obligated to share and work in "absolute communion" with each other without benefit of private property.