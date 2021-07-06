Letter to the editor: Fireworks can be difficult for veterans

Editor:

On a day when we celebrate the birthday of our nation, we should be more sensitive to the soldiers who have fought for our freedoms.

For many veterans, fireworks are a torturous experience, a reminder of another time and place. It’s bad enough to deal with one firework display that night. However, since they have become legal for purchase, what used to last 15 minutes now lasts for hours.

Maybe if people realized how difficult and painful this is for our veterans, they would not fire them off in neighborhoods. Please be more considerate and forego the fireworks.

Linda McDowell, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0