 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Fireworks can be difficult for veterans

Letter to the editor: Fireworks can be difficult for veterans

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

On a day when we celebrate the birthday of our nation, we should be more sensitive to the soldiers who have fought for our freedoms.

For many veterans, fireworks are a torturous experience, a reminder of another time and place. It’s bad enough to deal with one firework display that night. However, since they have become legal for purchase, what used to last 15 minutes now lasts for hours.

Maybe if people realized how difficult and painful this is for our veterans, they would not fire them off in neighborhoods. Please be more considerate and forego the fireworks.

Linda McDowell, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News