Letter to the editor: Finding things to feel good about

Letter to the editor: Finding things to feel good about

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The guest essay by Hillary Alycon (April 5), a Glens Falls Hospital epidemiologist, was reassuring and heartwarming, as was the article "Feeding the front-line workers" about Jacque Ecuyer by Gretta Hochsprung.

The Post-Star deliverer and the U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, along with the PBS News Hour, Rachel Maddow, phone talks with family and friends, and acts of kindness by my neighbors are my links to the outside world. I'm tooting my imaginary horn in gratitude.

Carol Redding, Hebron

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News