Letter to the editor: Finding more reasons to support Tedra Cobb

Editor:

I rarely find things Republican politicians say that ring true. So when I found some comments by David Catalfamo (running against Carrie Woerner for the 113th Assembly District) about Elise Stefanik, I took notice.

It was 2014 and Stefanik was running in a primary against Catalfamo’s boss, Matthew Doheny, for whom he was spokesperson. Stefanik engaged in the same political theatrics she uses now, but the opponent she was denigrating then was not Tedra Cobb but fellow Republican Doheny.

Commenting on her actions, Catalfamo responded in kind, saying Stefanik engaged in a frivolous lawsuit, had failed to pay her taxes, and had failed to sign a pledge to increase no taxes. Catalfamo capped it off by saying, “It is clear that Stefanik has little regard for the truth and even less for taxpayers.” (North Country Now, April 30, 2014)

Covering that same primary, North Country Public Radio said, “The bitter fight between Republicans Matt Doheny and Elise Stefanik just got a little more fierce,” noting Stefanik's accusations and threat of legal action against Doheny, to which Catalfamo’s responded, "It's sad that the Stefanik campaign would stoop to this level in a desperate attempt to garner some press."