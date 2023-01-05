Letter to the editor: Finding a balance in our local grasslands

I read with interest your article about the impact of the 700-acre solar project proposed by Boralex to be built in the Fort Edward Important Bird Area.

While the Boralex project will benefit the town of Fort Edward, and renewable energy is a critical part of controlling climate change, this has to be balanced against the potential risks to the grasslands.

The grasslands were identified as an important natural resource for wildlife decades ago. Apart from the major disruption that will be caused during the 18 months of construction, grassland raptors such as kestrels, short-eared owls and northern harriers are highly unlikely to be able to hunt or breed among these densely packed panels.

Perhaps a balance between two environmental interests — renewable energy and dwindling grassland bird populations — could be achieved by conserving land near the panels to provide an alternative habitat for the birds.

The Grassland Bird Trust is deserving of much credit and support in their efforts to reach a workable compromise.

Thank you for covering this important issue.

Ann Whalen,

Cossayuna