Since the Dobbs decision in June 2022 took away women’s 49 years-long constitutional right to abortion, individual states have developed a confusing patchwork of laws. Many ban or restrict access to abortion and some codify the right to abortion. To further complicate matters, there are dueling federal court rulings regarding access to mifepristone, a drug commonly used for medication abortions. One ruling bans the drug from the entire United States and the other preserves access. The litigation is ongoing.

Sixty-one percent of adult Americans support the right for women to have an abortion in some or most circumstances. Abortions continue to occur in restrictive states whether they are legal or not. Barriers disproportionately affect the poor, who make up 50-75% of women seeking abortions.

People of higher socioeconomic status who wish to terminate unwanted pregnancies often can travel to states with more permissive laws. As in many other health issues, the poor simply do not have the same resources.

For more than 20 years, a group called Women on Waves has provided access to medication abortions to women in countries around the world that ban all sorts of abortions. Unsafe abortions result in an estimated 68,000 annual maternal deaths and 7 million hospitalizations.

Since 1999, Women on Waves has developed a system, country by country, to provide the means for safe medication abortions for women around the world. The story of this heroic group of activists, led by Dutch physician Rebecca Gomperts, is the subject of the documentary film Vessel.

Adirondack Voters for Change will host a showing of Vessel with a discussion to follow at BluSeed Studios on Thursday, June 22 at 7 pm. A recommended donation of $10 will be accepted at the door with net proceeds going to Women on Waves.

Kathy Daggett

Saranac Lake