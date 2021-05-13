Letter to the editor: Fill the empty spots on South St. first

Editor:

“Nothing stays the same.” Just when you think everything is great.

Well, I was just about to do a letter about the past, but it may be more imperative to do it about good old Hometown USA today. Who would know better than myself, born and raised in the Bronx, witness to its total demise when Mayor John Lindsay invited the world to come live there? Talk about a sanctuary city. All of a sudden, bikes and toys were disappearing, lives were threatened and even I had to go to the police to get my car back, devoid of a battery and all interior seating. I drove the car home on an egg crate. We were forced out of our home.

I know this is extreme, but it’s because I have really come to love Glens Falls/Queensbury.

Most disturbing is what is taking place on Bay Road across from the Queensbury Center. A beautiful countrified setting is now someone’s brainchild of a complex of hundreds of apartments, three stories high. Yeah, it will have stores, a gym, and who knows what, but who cares? We have all that all ready.

My only concern ever in Hometown has been to clean up the monument. The soapstone or whatever in its makeup looks mildewed, but gosh, that’s nothing in comparison to the parking garage eyesore next to the Travelers building.