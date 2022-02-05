Letter to the editor: Fighting for our rights for 7 years

Editor:

Seven years. That’s the number of years we’ve had to fight for the legal rights to our own property after being illegally fenced out from our right of way by the Fort Ann Central School District. Seven years of retaliation, obstinance and legal fees. Even when we won the first round, the Fort Ann school district wasted huge amounts of tax dollars demanding a reconsideration by the Supreme Court judge. The judge spent time and energy to reconsider their request and stood by his just decision.

Despite our clear win, six months later, the school district appealed to the NYS Appellate Division, Third Department, wasting even more taxpayers dollars. The decision to do so was done behind closed doors and without any public input.

Finally, on January 20, 2022, five Appellate Division Third District judges unanimously decided that we again won! This was decided and “affirmed with costs.” Simply put, the Fort Ann taxpayers paid the exorbitant legal fees and costs incurred by a school board who just wrote blank checks out of spite.

Our family has suffered greatly by the illegal actions of the Fort Ann school district, their cronyism and in my opinion a very unethical, misguided team. For those of you that stood behind this board, you were wrong! For those of you that have supported us and wished us well, thank you!

Seven years of hell, financial hardships, loss of sleep, friends and business. Seven years our children have had to look over their shoulders at school, at times dealing with negative comments and being gaslighted by those who ignorantly stood with their “school.”

Seven years of accusations by a dirty team which forced us to seek legal defense, and ultimately prove that the Fort Ann school district acted illegally. Seven years.

Michael Dornan, Fort Ann

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0