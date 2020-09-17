Letter to the editor: Fighting darkness and principalities

Editor:

This letter is a response to the one written by Carl Tucker on 8/25: "Public realizing media bias.’’

If you watch the news, any reasonable person would come to the conclusion that there is something fundamentally wrong with our society and the current state of affairs. Not only is the current trend unsustainable, it also begs the question of how we got on this road to self-destruction, leading to the worst state of humanity.

I would suggest that the answer can be found in the Gospel of Philip: The world system we inhabit came about due to a mistake.

To Mr. Tucker's point, they’re not just realizing media bias exists but also more and more sober-minded, responsible, intelligent and substantial people are realizing that there is or has to be some kind of other, larger operation at work (that doesn’t have your best interests in mind) behind the scenes of the collective system but they can’t quite put their finger on it.

Maybe this will help from the Apostle Paul: We have a war not against flesh and blood but against principalities of this world and world rulers of darkness.