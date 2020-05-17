Letter to the editor: Fighting addiction saves NY money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, every 1 percentage point increase in unemployment leads to a 3.5 percent increase in opioid addiction.

With unemployment now at levels unseen since the Great Depression, businesses shuttered and millions of New Yorkers in an extended lockdown, the conditions are in place for an influx of people needing substance use disorders prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services. These services are vital for communities to prevent and adequately address further increases in alcohol use, the continued spiking in the number of overdoses and overdose deaths, and the danger of a relapse for people in recovery.

With a ballooning multibillion-dollar budget deficit, our leaders are on the hunt for cost savings and efficiencies. They should look no further. Addiction prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery programs have proven their ability to save millions by reducing costs associated with unnecessary hospitalizations, arrests and incarceration, homelessness, domestic violence, unemployment and more.