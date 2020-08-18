Letter to the editor: Fight misinformation with truth in print

Editor:

There is a serious problem with the First Amendment as it relates to freedom of speech, expression, religion, politics and social media, to wit: lies, misinformation and hate speech spread much faster than the truth. It is alarming! It is costing people their lives!

Falsehoods and hate became easily spread starting with the printing press, movies (D.W. Griffith), AM radio (Hitler, Father Coughlin), television (Mort Downey Jr.), telephone (frauds upon elderly) and add in artificial intelligence, robotically controlled internet (Skynet, sarcastic wink), all of which were subsequently followed by regulations in some form to "limit" dangerous speech, deterring a “clear and present danger” to promote violence or harm (oh and yes, we still censor obscenities for offending our puritanical moralities George Carlin).

Once upon a time, falsely "yelling fire” in a crowded theater (Holmes’ dictum) made sense as reckless endangerment and therefore criminal. There were few fire codes, all wooden, draped theaters and people were in the actual dark (lacking truthful input), therefore the falsity of words in that scenario was seen as unprotected speech.