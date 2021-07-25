Letter to the editor: Fight hard for all that is good

Editor:
I’m inspired by courage of those risking lives for justice, freedom, democracy, and horrified, when despots, motivated by power, use military might to arrest, silence, torture, calling peaceful protestors “terrorists,” claiming themselves defenders of “law and order.”
In our democracy, it’s not the power of military — recent revelations show our military, fearing Trump’s Big Lie and quest for power, protected us from danger. Here danger is the unlimited, undisclosed power of dark money shaping legislation, polluting minds with lies, corporations made “legal persons” (Citizens United) focusing millions attacking rights of workers, women, earth, slashing regulations protecting water, air, cutting corporate taxes, and somehow making people believe their greed is our “freedom” and government serving people a socialist plot. Resulting inequality is grotesque.
The Republican Party favored business, small government, reducing the deficit; there was decency, dialogue, bipartisan legislation. Moving to the extreme right, they have cast out dissenting voices, blocking reasonable legislation no matter how popular, demanding loyalty to Trump and corporate backers, spreading dangerous misinformation and doubt about science, medicine, journalism, calling climate change and Covid vaccines a hoax.
After years of struggle for Civil Rights, Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act actualizing Democracy’s promise. Two Supreme Court decisions undercut that promise. Still the 2020 election — its large voter turnout , free of any fraud-- a victory for democracy. Why then are over 20 Republican state legislatures eagerly enacting laws restricting voting?
“For the People Act” would stop extreme partisan gerrymandering, get money out of politics, restore voting rights, remove power of state legislature to determine election results., Restore Democracy. John Lewis, fighting continually for justice, said, “We must use our time and space on this little planet that we call Earth ... to leave it a little better than we found it ... Never ever be afraid to make some noise and good trouble.”
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann