Letter to the editor: Fight hard for all that is good

Editor:

I’m inspired by courage of those risking lives for justice, freedom, democracy, and horrified, when despots, motivated by power, use military might to arrest, silence, torture, calling peaceful protestors “terrorists,” claiming themselves defenders of “law and order.”

In our democracy, it’s not the power of military — recent revelations show our military, fearing Trump’s Big Lie and quest for power, protected us from danger. Here danger is the unlimited, undisclosed power of dark money shaping legislation, polluting minds with lies, corporations made “legal persons” (Citizens United) focusing millions attacking rights of workers, women, earth, slashing regulations protecting water, air, cutting corporate taxes, and somehow making people believe their greed is our “freedom” and government serving people a socialist plot. Resulting inequality is grotesque.

The Republican Party favored business, small government, reducing the deficit; there was decency, dialogue, bipartisan legislation. Moving to the extreme right, they have cast out dissenting voices, blocking reasonable legislation no matter how popular, demanding loyalty to Trump and corporate backers, spreading dangerous misinformation and doubt about science, medicine, journalism, calling climate change and Covid vaccines a hoax.