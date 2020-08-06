Letter to the editor: Feeling thankful for our congresswoman

Editor:
I would like to express my sincere thanks to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for continuing to be a strong bipartisan voice for the North Country. The congresswoman’s record speaks for itself, especially when it comes to children and their families within the 21st District.
The congresswoman recently cosponsored the Meals on Wheels for Kids, a bipartisan bill that establishes a three-year pilot program to deliver healthy meals to kids during the summer months and extended school breaks. This program recognizes the impact that COVID-19 has had on students in regard to the need to provide healthy meals to students and their families. The bill would require states to match the funds and allow for community meal programs to utilize the funds to meet the needs of their individual communities.
In addition, the congresswoman is also advocating for Congress to provide the USDA with $51 million dollars to help expand USDA’s match capability for the Gus Schumaker Nutrition Incentive Program. This program encourages fruit and vegetable purchases by providing SNAP recipients a match in benefits. This is helpful for both SNAP recipients and farmers who have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These additional funds will help feed families in communities and allow food programs to purchase fruit and vegetables from farmers whose supply chains have been disrupted due to COVID-19.
In these less than 100 days to the November election, Congresswoman Stefanik has proven time and time again to deliver real and tangible results to her constituents. The congresswoman continues to work hard for programs and funding that have a significant positive impact on the North Country.
Casey Lavarge, Gansevoort
