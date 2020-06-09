Letter to the editor: Feeling skeptical about a gun rights position

Editor:
Recently, Judge Moreschi released a video, saying how she was in support of gun owners and for the 2nd Amendment. She started off saying the right things, but if you listened very closely, it sounded all too familiar. Moreschi's message reminded me a great deal of the one Kirsten Gillibrand used back when she ran against John Sweeney for Congress and even earned herself an A rating from the NRA. Gillibrand's message was much like that of Moreschi's, she was for gun owners, she supported the 2nd Amendment and her husband, like Moreschi's, hunted.
Moreschi's video then goes into all the laws that gun owners have to follow. We have not heard of her position on the Safe Act, or the Red Flag laws for that matter. What Moreschi's video said, if you paid close attention, was someone who believes the 2nd Amendment is about hunting, not about the rights the Founding Fathers gave us.
It was the same scripted line we've heard over and over from those who seem to pretend to want to protect gun owners or their rights, only later on to suddenly forget or change their positions. New Yorkers and Warren County residents were burned before when Kirsten Gillibrand turned on them when she ran and became a senator, now one of the most anti-gun politicians in Washington.
Warren County residents don't need to get burned again. Rob Smith was endorsed by the former judge of Warren County, G. Thomas Moynihan. Moynihan respected gun owners and their rights. I spoke with Judge Moynihan in his chambers on this issue many years ago, and he earned my trust then and if he says Rob Smith is the man for the job, I believe him.
Sorry Judge Moreschi, we've heard the same "vote for me" lines once too often.
David LaPell, Pottersville
