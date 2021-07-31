Letter to the editor: Feeling sick? Be considerate, please

Editor:

This week, we were delighted to attend the production of "Slow Food" at Wood theater. It was fabulous!!! Such a privilege to attend!

That being said, the gentleman next to me hacked, coughed and sneezed several times throughout the show. Where was his mask? Please, if you're sick, stay home. If you can't stay home, please wear a mask if your snorting, coughing, hacking or sneezing.

I was horrified that his exhaled air was less than 2 feet from the air I was breathing. Please people, consider others in public spaces. If you "just have a cold" or "it's just allergies," you might consider a mask so that those around you aren't freaking out instead of enjoying the show they paid to see.

I'm sure the people sitting in front of you were also concerned, as you were not particularly quiet in your respiratory distress. I certainly will have a mask on next week when we attend the next theater production. Be well, dear friends and fellow citizens of this great community we have in the GF area.

Lisa Hart, Queensbury

