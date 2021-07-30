Letter to the editor: Feeling sick? Be considerate, please

Feeling sick? Be considerate, please
Editor:
This week, we were delighted to attend the production of “Slow Food” at Wood theater. It was fabulous!!! Such a privilege to attend!
That being said, the gentleman next to me hacked, coughed and sneezed several times throughout the show. Where was his mask? Please, if you’re sick, stay home. If you can’t stay home, please wear a mask if your snorting, coughing, hacking or sneezing.
I was horrified that his exhaled air was less than 2 feet from the air I was breathing. Please people, consider others in public spaces. If you “just have a cold” or “it’s just allergies,” you might consider a mask so that those around you aren’t freaking out instead of enjoying the show they paid to see.
I’m sure the people sitting in front of you were also concerned, as you were not particularly quiet in your respiratory distress. I certainly will have a mask on next week when we attend the next theater production. Be well, dear friends and fellow citizens of this great community we have in the GF area.
Lisa Hart, Queensbury
City’s sidewalks are too cluttered
Editor:
Sidewalks are designed, engineered, and constructed for pedestrians of all ages and physical abilities. They should be safe, smooth, straight, unobstructed, level and reasonably wide.
In downtown Glens Falls, our sidewalks have become impassable at times, littered with a growing clutter of tables, chairs, barriers, flower pots and advertising signs. They bear no resemblance to normal sidewalks and instead resemble pedestrian obstacle courses.
Good sidewalk design provides many community benefits, including public safety, quality of life, economic growth and environmental benefits.
According to the National Association of City Transportation Engineers, prevailing design guidelines should include a “frontage zone” for sidewalk cafes; a pedestrian “through zone” which is an accessible 5- to 7-foot-wide smooth unobstructed pathway; and an “enhancement/buffer zone” used for trees, streetlights, street signs, benches and other infrastructure.
In downtown Glens Falls only the “frontage zone” and the “enhancement/buffer zone” currently exist on sidewalks, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.
There are two senior living facilities in the immediate downtown Glens Falls area and seniors especially need safe sidewalks. It is irresponsible of city government to issue downtown merchants “outside dining permits” without any conditions requiring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act or the maintenance at all times of a 5- to 7-foot-wide unobstructed pedestrian corridor.
The current sidewalk clutter is not only a violation of the ADA, but it also creates unsafe conditions for seniors, those in wheelchairs, those pushing strollers, those with disabilities and the general walking public.
The primary responsibility of Glens Fall city government is to provide a safe infrastructure for pedestrians and diners alike. While our government officials do an overall great job, the downtown Glens Falls sidewalks are often cluttered by downtown merchants, preventing safe pedestrian access. This needs to be corrected.
Roger Dziengeleski, Glens Falls
Work for a future we can sustain
Editor:
Why has it been so hazy lately? This is smoke from the fires in the West. Of these fires, 84% are human-caused, costing the federal government $2 billion annually to contain them, not to mention the lives lost, and homes, businesses and local economies destroyed.
Of the 1.5 million acres burned, 1.2 million were due to human activities. Our fire season has tripled from 46-154 days yearly in the last 21 years as drought from climate change has dried up our forests.
One of the most depressing and ironic fires was the “gender reveal” fire last year, which was set by pyrotechnics at a “gender reveal” party. One firefighter was killed, homes and acreage burned, and huge amounts of carbon was released into the atmosphere, while the fire consumed acres of trees that capture carbon from the atmosphere, thus speeding up the effects of global warming, degrading both the environment and the quality of life for the baby whose imminent birth was being celebrated.
This is what we are doing to our children’s future. Please, cut out fossil fuel use and use your vote to put people in office who will work for a sustainable future.
Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown
Please get the shot for everyone’s sake
Editor:
One year ago, I wrote a letter to the editor, asking the Warren County community to join me in thanking the tireless folks of our Public Health Services for their remarkable efforts in the face of this terrible COVID pandemic. With their continuing leadership and efforts, we have done darn well in containing it since then.
But now, area-wide we are experiencing more than a doubling of our previously low numbers in just a couple of weeks. Why? We have dropped our mask guards, and the much more contagious and nasty delta variant has hit us, and we haven’t achieved that herd immunity we so much need to protect us all, since many of us have delayed vaccination.
I am adding my voice to many of our public health professionals and of our community physicians and nurses: Please be vaccinated. Ask your primary care provider where to go to receive it or check that same website for information.
Look: These vaccines cannot still be considered experimental. Over four billion jabs have been given worldwide. Their side effects are minimal, with really rare exceptions (they do not cause infertility). If you get COVID you are at risk for getting awfully sick, having prolonged symptoms, dying, or giving it to your loved ones who then may die. Please be vaccinated!
Richard Leach,
Queensbury
Speak up about climate catastrophe
Editor:
Recently, a friend sent me a distressing National Geographic article about extreme heat triggering mass die-offs and stress for wildlife in the West. The article described sweltering baby hawks throwing themselves out of nests, and mussels baking to death in their shells as record heat brought crisis to the Pacific Northwest.
Across the United States critical climate change with human cost is evidenced by:
- devastating wildfires with loss of homes and displaced families;
- severe drought with crop failure and ruined farms;
- on-going weather extremes with excess wind and rain, flooding, and hardship energy outages;
How many wake-up calls do we need?
How much will we tolerate without demanding prompt climate action from Congress?
Each of us is a small voice but thousands of “small voices” calling on congressional leaders for immediate climate action will sound to them like a cacophony. Here’s a referral phone number to reach our New York senators (Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand) or senators blocking climate action bills (such as Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and Rick Scott):