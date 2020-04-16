Letter to the editor: Feeling shame at our president's actions

Editor:
As a Republican in the midst of this COVID-19 I am ashamed of President Trump's response to it. He has turned his press conferences into election rallies, he grandstands, he boasts, insults the press, and brings up subjects that have nothing to do with the issue at hand, the virus. This is not a game show, it is not a time to boast about his ratings or "likes." It is a time to get down to brass tacks, to take responsibility, listen to the recommendations of the doctors and scientists, and to tell us what we should be doing to contain the virus.
Unfortunately, Trump would rather grandstand than take responsibility. What does he think the presidency is all about, if not responsibility? It is not a game show, not a place to show off and tell the world how "great" one is. The buck stops here — at the presidency. Trump needs to grow up and realize that.
At the beginning, he told us that, since only five people in the U.S. were infected, the virus would pass us by, just sort of magically disappear. Wrong! Thousands are dying, tens of thousands are ill.
Unfortunately, this virus may well be a dress rehearsal for things to come. As the earth warms and the tundra melts, diseases we have never heard of, nor have immunity to, may be released, decimating the population. Right now, we need to get our act together, so we are prepared to deal with future pandemics.
Federal elections are coming up, and we need to elect someone who will take responsibility upon his shoulders; someone who is not a climate change denier and will work to mitigate climate change. Trump is neither of these, nor are his supporters. Vote them out!
Jahnn Gibson, Johnstown
