Letter to the editor: Feeling grateful for school's leaders

My wife and I would like to publicly acknowledge the outstanding work that Superintendent Goralski, Principal Duell, Principal Langworthy and the entire staff at Warrensburg Central School have achieved, keeping our children and grandchildren safe and secure during this pandemic.

The challenging protocols required for our youngsters to remain in the classroom environment have been dealt with in the utmost professionalism and care for all. In school, learning plays a vital role in their development that cannot be achieved with a virtual at-home platform. This is another example why living in the Burg is where we want to see our grandchildren flourish.