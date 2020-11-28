 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Feeling grateful for school's leaders

Letter to the editor: Feeling grateful for school's leaders

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

My wife and I would like to publicly acknowledge the outstanding work that Superintendent Goralski, Principal Duell, Principal Langworthy and the entire staff at Warrensburg Central School have achieved, keeping our children and grandchildren safe and secure during this pandemic.

The challenging protocols required for our youngsters to remain in the classroom environment have been dealt with in the utmost professionalism and care for all. In school, learning plays a vital role in their development that cannot be achieved with a virtual at-home platform. This is another example why living in the Burg is where we want to see our grandchildren flourish.

Stay safe and enjoy a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas to all.

John and Lisa Alexander, Warrensburg

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News