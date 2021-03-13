Letter to the editor: Feeling grateful for our volunteers

Editor:

Last Tuesday, we called 911 to report an emergency at our home, and a short time later a community of volunteers arrived in our driveway. We even noted there were three generations of one family who hopped off the fire truck. We are very grateful to the Cambridge Fire Department and Rescue Squad who responded to our chimney fire.

Although the fire was out quickly and there was no damage to our house, these volunteers stayed for over an hour and a half to check out all the necessary parameters to make us and our home safe.

We are so appreciative of their dedication to this profession and our community and their willingness to drop whatever they are doing and come to the aid of their neighbors. They work hard for the “privilege” of disrupting their lives. They undergo many hours of continuing education, training and drills.

We recognize that "it takes a village” so that these volunteers can respond to emergencies: employers willing to release volunteers, families who have their lives interrupted, and a community to support them financially, all needed to support these vital organizations. For all this we are grateful. Thank you!

Jan and Tom Wolski, Cambridge

