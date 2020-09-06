Letter to the editor: Feeling fed up with unfinished houses

Editor:

This is a follow-up on the houses in Glens Falls in disrepair in the city or ones that are being flipped. The one we have on Hunter Street had been in foreclosure for four years and was purchased and has been being flipped for about two years now (shy of a month) and it is still in flipping mode. When they show up, we have dust, dirt and commercial trucks and more in and out, and the progress still is stalled. The place still is in disarray like it has been.

The complaint section in the city website is nice but it moves from City Hall to the inspector, and per the inspector, if the house meets code it can go on, I guess forever. We understand meeting codes but we need this mess done with, so this avenue of complaint do not work, it’s useless, don't waste your time.

I believe the city should require these projects have a finish date, but they don't. Like the old saying goes, if it’s not in my neighborhood, but if the place was, I wonder how they would react. Others have expressed concern to the city about this flip, not just me, but it falls on deaf ears.