Letter to the editor: Feeling ashamed of Rep. Stefanik

Editor:

I am ashamed of the action of Representative Stefanik. Neither Stefanik nor the state of Texas has standing to raise questions about the results of the 2020 election. Neither has any say over how other states choose electors. Further, the remedy both Congresswoman Stefanik and Texas suggest disenfranchises tens of millions of voters. She is my congresswoman but in no way does she represent me in her decision. Again, I am ashamed to be represented by her.

Don Franks, Glens Falls

