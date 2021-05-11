Letter to the editor: Fee, dividend plan is best on climate

Editor:

This letter is correct that climate change is more important than all those other problems. If we do not solve it, this planet will not continue to support all of us.

The corrections mentioned may have some benefits, but there will be no true solution until we pay the cost of climate change when we buy fossil fuel and its products, which are almost everything.

There is a solution, and it is detailed in H.R. 2307. This fee and dividend plan puts an increasing price on carbon and returns the money to people as a dividend. Most of us come out ahead; only the wealthiest end up paying more from the fee than they get from the dividend.

Republicans need to support the fee and dividend plan or face spending and regulations the Democrats are proposing. Democrats need to also support the fee and dividend approach, because it will be more effective than other proposed changes. Only when we get the economics right will our economy work well.

There is also a part of the plan that is a border adjustment. It keeps trade fair and pushes other nations to also put a price on carbon.

Jim Martin, Huntington Beach, CA

