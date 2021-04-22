Letter to the editor: Federal funding should be used on broadband

Editor:

Over the last decade, the federal government has made billions available for rural education and health care networks, as well as funds to bring 100MB service to rural areas. Instead of developing plans that would address the lack of broadband in Warren and Washington counties, local leaders continue to pay for studies that never produce a tangible result.

For the cost of the ECC study, we could have a feasibility study on a federally funded regional fiber optic ring around Lake George. That network would be an important economic development tool and help to assure universal 100MB service in the region within the next decade. I do not understand why regional leadership continues to ignore these opportunities.

I participated in the reverse auction “Broadband for All” program and other programs and can say with confidence there are areas commercial providers will continue to ignore. The federal government is providing funding, but the responsibility for a solution falls to regional leaders. I have some ideas, and I am interested to hear real solutions from regional leaders.