Letter to the editor: Federal financial lifelines important

I have a great interest in how my tax dollars are spent and so I turn to Congressional Representative Elise Stefanik and ask her to lead her Republican colleagues in support of the Earned Income Tax Credit as well as the Child Tax Credit. Tax and housing policy can cut child poverty over 50%. With housing and food security, children do better in school and are healthier. The EITC and CTC are financial lifelines for families working in low-wage jobs. Together, they lifted 7.5 million Americans above the poverty line in 2019. Unfortunately, an estimated 27 million children in low-income families do not receive the full CTC because their parents’ earnings are too low. Expansion of SNAP (food stamps) and tax credits will go a long way to help people lift themselves and their families out of poverty.