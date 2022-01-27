Letter to the editor: Fearmongering is old and unhelpful

Editor:

Ms. Stefanik:

... my commitment to transparency, I post every vote on our Facebook page. ...

Regarding your transparency, I never see the voting record for you on Facebook. It would be nice to have such transparency, but once again, you lie. I don't understand how you can lie so consistently and think that no one catches you? We are not stupid, but you treat us as is we are.

... I believe that raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would devastate North Country small businesses. Small businesses would be forced to let go of employees, cut costs, and raise prices simply to keep their businesses afloat. ...

Your concern that the federal minimum wage will be $15/hour — how is it that you have conveniently forgotten that this law is in place in New York state already?

Somehow you are concerned about a hike in wages when it has already happened and will happen, regardless of the federal law. You claim that businesses will close down instead of paying their employees more? Are you insane? There are help-wanted signs everywhere, and many businesses are paying more than $15/hour to keep their employees or to hire new.

I own a small business — I was very concerned about the state wage hike. I did not protest it, as I felt that my employees were already NOT getting paid enough. We are doing just fine at the higher wages, and I pay my staff more than the minimum.

Businesses raise prices — we do every year, to keep up with raises in wages and overhead costs. These prices have not been raised by much. Businesses are more concerned about hiring.

Your fearmongering is old and of no service to your constituents.

Start fighting for universal health care.

Dr. Patricia Jolie-Zotzmann, Schuylerville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0