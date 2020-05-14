Letter to the editor: Fear is justified with a fatal disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am writing in response to Jeff Richard's letter in the May 12 paper. He asked why we don't take deaths more seriously all the time. Who is “we”? Maybe you don't, but the majority of people certainly do!

Then he gets to the Trump/Republican talking point. Fear. He stated that he "hoped citizens don't give away all their freedoms for the false sense of security that comes from trying to avoid risk without fully weighing the cost." What is it with people like that who automatically think that they are giving away their freedoms?

This is a pandemic of a deadly virus that is killing thousands every day, not only here in the U.S., but around the world, and your solution is that, "life is risky and there's no way out of it alive.”

Yes, people die every day of different diseases, but not at the rate of thousands per day! If you yourself and any others with the same mentality choose to throw caution to the wind and risk your life or the lives of your family members because you want to push the word “fear,” have at it. The majority of people prefer the words “common sense” and “respect for others” and “common decency.”

We will get through this together despite you and others like you trying to hold us back.

June Woodard, Queensbury

